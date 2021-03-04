FIRST ALERT: Comfortable Thursday ahead, drying trend finally arrives

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - We’re starting off the day on a cooler note with temperatures in the 30s inland and the lower 40s along the beaches. The jacket will be needed as you step out the door this morning, but you won’t need it all day!
Temperatures will warm up nicely with plenty of sunshine throughout the day. By lunchtime, we will be comfortably into the upper 50s to lower 60s and only climbing as we head into the afternoon hours. Highs today will top out in the mid 60s along the beaches and upper 60s along I-95. Once again, get out and enjoy today!
A dry cold front will move through the area tonight, filtering in cooler weather for Friday and into the weekend. Daytime temperatures will drop into the 50s with overnight temperatures dropping into the 30s. Some areas could see some frost by Saturday night and Sunday night.
Skies will turn cloudy at times on Saturday but we will remain rain free. In fact, we’re rain free through the next seven days and even the extended forecast remains dry when you look at days 8-10. These stretches of dry weather don’t always come around, so be sure to get out and enjoy it. Sunshine is fully back by Sunday and into next week.
