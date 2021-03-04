DHEC: S.C. registers over 800 new COVID-19 cases, 38 additional deaths announced

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control announced Thursday 819 new COVID-19 cases and 18 additional deaths.
This brings the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in South Carolina since the start of the pandemic to 447,085 and deaths to 7,660, officials said.
In Horry County, there were 36 new COVID-19 cases and no additional deaths. In Florence County, 10 new virus cases were reported and two additional deaths.
For a complete breakdown of new COVID-19 cases across the state, click here. For new deaths, click here.
According to DHEC, 21,020 new individual test results were reported statewide, with a percent positive of 5.5%.
For a breakdown on hospital data, click here.
For the latest information related to COVID-19, visit scdhec.gov/COVID-19. Visit scdmh.net for stress, anxiety and mental health resources from the S.C. Department of Mental Health.
