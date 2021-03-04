DHEC provides list of independent S.C. pharmacies set to receive J&J vaccine

By Kristin Nelson | March 4, 2021 at 12:53 PM EST - Updated March 4 at 1:19 PM

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) – Over 100 independent pharmacies in South Carolina will soon receive the single dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control announced on Wednesday how it was going to distribute the new vaccine across the state.

South Carolina will receive 41,000 doses of the vaccine next week. It’s not clear right now if that’s how much the state will get every week.

State Epidemiologist Dr. Linda Bell said DHEC is activating independent pharmacies that will receive the J&J vaccine because they are more likely to serve rural counties. The J&J vaccine also doesn’t have strict storage and handling requirements like Pfizer and Moderna, so it will be easier for smaller pharmacies to handle the vaccine.

WMBF News reached out to DHEC and asked which providers were going to be activated and was sent a list of 125 independent pharmacies.

***It’s important to note that the J&J vaccines will be sent to South Carolina next week, and some pharmacies may not be accepting appointments just yet. Some of the pharmacies have started waiting lists for those interested in receiving the vaccine.***

We have asked DHEC if all the pharmacies on the list have been activated, and if all will receive the J&J vaccine next week, or if that will happen over the course of a few weeks. We are waiting to hear back.

Below is a list of pharmacies in the Grand Strand and Pee that are set to receive the J&J vaccine:

CareSC Pharmacy LLC:

718 N. Fraser Street, Georgetown

843-545-9292

Carolina Health Pharmacy LLC (Carolina Forest Pharmacy):

4036 River Oaks Drive, Unit #1, Myrtle Beach

843-236-6500

Cherry Grove Drug:

1201 Sea Mountain Highway, North Myrtle Beach

843-361-3784

Conway Pharmacy:

1610 Church Street, Suite C, Conway

843-488-345

Dillon Community Pharmacy:

200 W. Harrison Street, Suite A, Dillon

843-774-4749

Florence Pharmacy, LLC (Florence Piggly Wiggly Pharmacy):

1945 West Palmetto Street, Unit 32, Florence

843-673-9107

Golden Tower Pharmacy:

2837 Highway 501 East, Aynor

843-358-7777

Carolina Health and Wellness Pharmacy:

5405 Dick Pond Road, Myrtle Beach

843-215-8200

Lamar Family Pharmacy:

100 North Railroad Avenue, Lamar

843-326-5231

Latta Drug Company:

106 East Main Street, Latta

843-752-0023

Medicine Mart Pharmacy:

1401 Main Street, Conway

843-248-4609

Sherry’s Meds & More:

3914 Main Street, Loris

843-756-4664

Ocean Lakes Pharmacy:

1415 Highway 17 Business North, Surfside Beach

843-238-5159

Palmetto Infusion Services:

Locations in Myrtle Beach, Pawleys Island and Florence

Pawleys Island Pharmacy LLC

9710 Ocean Highway 17, Pawleys Island

843-235-4666

Pawleys Island Pharmacy of Litchfield

115 Willbrook Boulevard, Unit A, Pawleys Island

843-314-0498

Powers Pharmacy of Loris:

3985 Meeting Street, Loris

843-756-1600

Rivertown Pharmacy, Inc.:

2000 Main Street, Conway

843-488-4400

Thomas Seashore Drugs:

1304 Highway 17, Little River

843-281-9797

Wall Drugs of Johnsonville:

239 Stuckey Street, Johnsonville

843-386-6135

Wall Drugs of Pamplico:

616 Walnut Street, Pamplico

843-905-0200

Waterway Pharmacy:

3373 Highway 9 East, Little River

843-734-0612

Williamsburg Pharmacy:

411 Thurgood Marshall Highway, Kingstree

843-355-3300

