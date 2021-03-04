DHEC provides list of independent S.C. pharmacies set to receive J&J vaccine

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) – Over 100 independent pharmacies in South Carolina will soon receive the single dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control announced on Wednesday how it was going to distribute the new vaccine across the state.
South Carolina will receive 41,000 doses of the vaccine next week. It’s not clear right now if that’s how much the state will get every week.
FORGING AHEAD | WMBF investigates South Carolina’s vaccine distribution process
State Epidemiologist Dr. Linda Bell said DHEC is activating independent pharmacies that will receive the J&J vaccine because they are more likely to serve rural counties. The J&J vaccine also doesn’t have strict storage and handling requirements like Pfizer and Moderna, so it will be easier for smaller pharmacies to handle the vaccine.
WMBF News reached out to DHEC and asked which providers were going to be activated and was sent a list of 125 independent pharmacies.
***It’s important to note that the J&J vaccines will be sent to South Carolina next week, and some pharmacies may not be accepting appointments just yet. Some of the pharmacies have started waiting lists for those interested in receiving the vaccine.***
We have asked DHEC if all the pharmacies on the list have been activated, and if all will receive the J&J vaccine next week, or if that will happen over the course of a few weeks. We are waiting to hear back.
Below is a list of pharmacies in the Grand Strand and Pee that are set to receive the J&J vaccine:
CareSC Pharmacy LLC:
718 N. Fraser Street, Georgetown
843-545-9292
Carolina Health Pharmacy LLC (Carolina Forest Pharmacy):
4036 River Oaks Drive, Unit #1, Myrtle Beach
843-236-6500
Cherry Grove Drug:
1201 Sea Mountain Highway, North Myrtle Beach
843-361-3784
Conway Pharmacy:
1610 Church Street, Suite C, Conway
843-488-345
Dillon Community Pharmacy:
200 W. Harrison Street, Suite A, Dillon
843-774-4749
Florence Pharmacy, LLC (Florence Piggly Wiggly Pharmacy):
1945 West Palmetto Street, Unit 32, Florence
843-673-9107
Golden Tower Pharmacy:
2837 Highway 501 East, Aynor
843-358-7777
Carolina Health and Wellness Pharmacy:
5405 Dick Pond Road, Myrtle Beach
843-215-8200
Lamar Family Pharmacy:
100 North Railroad Avenue, Lamar
843-326-5231
Latta Drug Company:
106 East Main Street, Latta
843-752-0023
Medicine Mart Pharmacy:
1401 Main Street, Conway
843-248-4609
Sherry’s Meds & More:
3914 Main Street, Loris
843-756-4664
Ocean Lakes Pharmacy:
1415 Highway 17 Business North, Surfside Beach
843-238-5159
Palmetto Infusion Services:
Locations in Myrtle Beach, Pawleys Island and Florence
Pawleys Island Pharmacy LLC
9710 Ocean Highway 17, Pawleys Island
843-235-4666
Pawleys Island Pharmacy of Litchfield
115 Willbrook Boulevard, Unit A, Pawleys Island
843-314-0498
Powers Pharmacy of Loris:
3985 Meeting Street, Loris
843-756-1600
Rivertown Pharmacy, Inc.:
2000 Main Street, Conway
843-488-4400
Thomas Seashore Drugs:
1304 Highway 17, Little River
843-281-9797
Wall Drugs of Johnsonville:
239 Stuckey Street, Johnsonville
843-386-6135
Wall Drugs of Pamplico:
616 Walnut Street, Pamplico
843-905-0200
Waterway Pharmacy:
3373 Highway 9 East, Little River
843-734-0612
Williamsburg Pharmacy:
411 Thurgood Marshall Highway, Kingstree
843-355-3300
Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.