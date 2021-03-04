Deputies: Florence County child sexually abused for years, two charged

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Two people have been arrested in connection to a child abuse investigation in Florence County, deputies said.
Christopher Garrett Marsh, 51, is charged with two counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor, two counts of second-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor, and two counts of third-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor.
Mary Costa King Marsh, 40, is charged with two counts of unlawful neglect of a child.
The duo were arrested Thursday following an “extensive investigation” by child abuse investigators with the Florence County Sheriff’s Office, according to a press release.
Beginning in the middle of 2015, Christopher Marsh allegedly sexually assaulted the victim, who was five years old at the time, deputies said.
The abuse reportedly continued through February 2021.
According to investigators, Mary Marsh was aware of the abuse in 2015 but continued to allow the child to be exposed.
Booking records show she was released from the Florence County Detention Center on $20,000 bond.
Christopher Marsh remains in jail as of Thursday afternoon.
