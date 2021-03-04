Deputies: 2 charged with murder, robbery of Andrews man

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Two men have been charged in connection with a deadly robbery of an Andrews man.
The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded on Feb. 10 to a home invasion on Gapway Road near Andrews.
Family members told authorities that 69-year-old William Butler, Jr. arrived home from church to find their home had been broken into and Butler “brutally killed,” according to authorities.
Deputies said multiple firearms, along with jewelry and other items, had been stolen from the home along with the victim’s truck.
The truck was later recovered in the Big Dam Swamp area of Andrews, and officials said it was “burned to the frame.”
The sheriff’s office said investigators eventually executed search warrants for two suspects: 24-year-old Joshua Dylan Leday, of Andrews and 49-year-old Phillip Thomas Powers, of Georgetown.
Both are charged with murder, criminal conspiracy, first-degree burglary and grand larceny.
Leday and Powers are both being held at the Georgetown County Detention Center, where they await a bond hearing.
Deputies said the investigation is ongoing and more arrests are possible.
