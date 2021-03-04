‘Dateline’ looking back at Heather Elvis case

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – NBC’s “Dateline” is taking a deep dive into the disappearance of Heather Elvis.
Called “Return to the Landing,” the hour will look back at Elvis’ 2013 disappearance from Peachtree Landing in the early-morning hours of Dec. 18, 2013. It will air Thursday, March 4, at 10 p.m.
While she has yet to be found, two people tied to Elvis’ disappearance are now behind bars.
In 2019, Sidney Moorer went on trial for kidnapping for a second time after a 2016 trial ended in a hung jury.
This time, Moorer was convicted and sentenced to 30 years in prison. According to information from the S.C. Department of Corrections, his projected release date is March 31, 2044.
In October 2018, his wife, Tammy Moorer, was also found guilty of kidnapping and sentenced to 30 years in jail. Her projected release date is May 9, 2043, according to jail records.
