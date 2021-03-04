Crews respond to structure fire in Garden City

GARDEN CITY, S.C. (WMBF) - Crews are currently on the scene of a fire in the Garden City area.
The Murrells Inlet-Garden City Fire District said it responded to the area of Wood Thrush Drive Wednesday evening for calls of a fire.
There were no immediate reports of injuries, according to officials.
Residents are being asked to avoid the area, and traffic delays are expected.
The Murrells Inlet-Garden City Fire District also said the fire is under investigation.
