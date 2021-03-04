Conway settles lawsuit against former Atlantic Beach police chief, attorney says

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - A settlement has been reached in the legal case between former Atlantic Beach police chief Timothy Taylor and the City of Conway.
Taylor’s attorney, Tyler D. Bailey, announced the settlement Wednesday, more than two years after it the lawsuit was first filed.
Terms of the settlement were not immediately available.
The lawsuit was filed in November 2018, in which Taylor claimed the city slandered his reputation and caused him to lose his job.
Taylor was arrested by Conway police in September 2017, accused of unlawful neglect of a child and criminal domestic violence. He was fired from his position as police chief after the arrest.
Those charges were later dropped by a county magistrate judge due to a lack of probable cause, according to the lawsuit.
It also alleges the arrest caused him emotional and psychological distress, along with causing him to lose employment.
Taylor settled a separate lawsuit against Atlantic Beach in 2019.
Stay with WMBF News.
Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.