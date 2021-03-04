CCU professor says DHEC’s vaccine rollout process meets ethical guidelines

”There were so many restrictions on Phase 1a, [it] actually limited access to certain populations,” said state epidemiologist Dr. Linda Bell. “[Such as] if they were not working as health care workers, or not in nursing homes or not in that age group. Once we do roll this out to a broader population, if we continue to see those disparities [during Phase 1b], that will make it clear there are some systemic issues to address in access.”