2 arrested following undercover drug investigation in Marlboro County

MCCOLL, S.C. (WMBF) - Two people are in custody following an undercover drug investigation in Marlboro County, according to deputies.
The Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office says 27-year-old Roderick Shaquille Bridges and 25-year-old Adrian Elizabeth Huggins were arrested on Tuesday as part of a joint operation between the sheriff’s office and the McColl Police Department.
Authorities said they found a quantity of heroin, cocaine, crack cocaine and two unlawfully possed firearms in the suspects’ possession.
Huggins was charged with trafficking heroin, possession with intent to distribute cocaine, possession of cocaine base and unlawful possession of a firearm.
Bridges was charged as a felon in possession of a firearm and simple possession of marijuana.
Both were transported to the Marlboro County Detention Center.
Officials said the joint operation is ongoing and more arrests are expected.
