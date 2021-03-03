Vaccine clinic at Darlington Raceway fully booked; Gov. McMaster scheduled to visit

DARLINGTON, S.C. (WMBF) – All appointments for McLeod Health’s mass COVID-19 vaccination event at Darlington Raceway are completely booked, according to hospital officials.
McLeod Health officials said Tuesday that Darlington Raceway had received a special exemption to move to Phase 1B for its Friday, March 5 vaccine clinic because doses were still available. South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster will also be visiting Friday’s event, according to a press release from his office.
Organizers are set to administer 5,000 COVID-19 vaccine doses, including to staff with Florence School District 1. FSD1 officials told WMBF News that around 1,000 employees had signed up to be vaccinated on Friday.
The healthcare provider also announced that it would offer a COVID-19 vaccine clinic for school staff in Florence County School Districts 2, 3 and 5 on Monday, March 8. The event will be held from 2 to 7 p.m. at the Hannah-Pamplico Elementary/Middle School gym.
In addition to Florence County School Districts 2, 3 and 5, local private schools and Head Start are invited to attend the March 8 vaccination clinic, according to information from McLeod Health.
McLeod Health is also coordinating vaccine clinics for staff in school districts located in Dillon County and Clarendon County as well as Trinity Collegiate School in Florence.
