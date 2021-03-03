New Directions homeless shelters signing up clients for vaccine appointments

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - New Directions, a group of homeless shelters in Myrtle Beach, managed to go the whole length of the pandemic without a single case of the coronavirus until the end of December, but things took a turn from there.
Now that workers and residents at homeless shelters qualify for the vaccine under Phase 1B, the group of shelters is hoping vaccinations will help them serve even more of the homeless community.
“Our biggest fear was what’s going to happen if we have one,” said Kathy Jenkins, Executive Director at New Directions. “It seemed to spread like wildfire in our men’s shelter.”
That fear was realized for Jenkins, who says the group of shelters made it through all but the last week or so of 2020 without a single coronavirus case.
After those first few cases, New Directions received a donation of three electrostatic sprayers, that they’ve used all over the shelters daily.
“I would certainly say that those disinfecting guns have made a huge difference in our shelters,” said Jenkins.
Despite the spraying, social distancing and masks, New Directions has had 31 positive tests.
So many staff members were sick at the same time, that New Directions needed to do something to keep the shelters open.
“We did work with DHEC,” said Jenkins. “We were able to move up the eligibility of our staff. There were only 14 of us that needed to be vaccinated.”
Those 14, and six other staff members that were already vaccinated, would’ve been eligible for Phase 1B starting next week.
Also listed in the phase are residents at homeless shelters.
“I think it’s hugely important and will be a life-changer for all of us when our clients are able to get vaccinated,” said Jenkins.
DHEC is already considering how to handle vaccinating the homeless population.
It’s planning to use the new Johnson & Johnson vaccine because it doesn’t require a second dose.
“We have a continued plan to rollout the particular product to help individuals who may be ‘lost to follow-up,’ who may not be able to get that second dose,” said state epidemiologist Dr. Linda Bell.
Jenkins says they haven’t set up anything just yet for vaccinating clients, but she’d like to do an event at the shelters.
“We are posting it all over the shelter that people will be eligible as of Monday to sign up, make appointments and get vaccinated, so we will see,” said Jenkins.
Jenkins says New Directions is a program with goals for clients set every 30, 60, 90 days and so on for getting back on their feet.
She says the vaccine will only be open to those still in the shelter, but they don’t have anyone that close to the end of their program at the moment.
Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.