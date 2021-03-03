DHEC updates vaccination dashboard, provides in-depth county-level data

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) – The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control gave a facelift to its vaccination dashboard, which provides even more information on exactly who is getting vaccinated.
The dashboard makes it clearer exactly how many South Carolinians have received a dose of the vaccine and who have completed their vaccinations.
As of March 1, which is the most recent data pulled from the state’s database, 675,483 South Carolina residents have started the vaccination process, while 320,378 South Carolinians have received both doses.
The dashboard also provides a map that allows you to see how many people have received vaccinations in each county and even the zip code. You can also go as far as to filter the results by race, ethnicity, age and gender.
The updated dashboard shows that as of March 1, Horry County has 57,597 residents that have received a shot.
The data goes even deeper and shows that the Socastee area in Horry County has the highest number of people vaccinated at 7,801. Conway saw the second-most at 7,759 people vaccinated and in Carolina Forest, there are 7,049 people who have rolled up their sleeves to receive the vaccine.
The dashboard will also show if the vaccine is being equitably distributed to certain races and also to rural communities.
DHEC leaders explained that while the data right now shows that a large population of white people has received that vaccine, that’s because up until this point only a small amount of the population has been eligible for the vaccine.
“This has been brought to our attention in Phase 1a, that it didn’t look like a large proportion of those who were in communities of color had been vaccinated,” said State Epidemiologist Dr. Linda Bell said. “It’s because many were not eligible in Phase 1a as being healthcare workers; not a high proportion of minorities who work in that sector or who are in nursing homes that we are targeting.”
As the state moves into Phase 1b, DHEC said it is continuing to monitor the fair access of the vaccine.
