Carolina Pines Regional Medical Center offering COVID-19 vaccine appointments

HARTSVILLE, S.C. (WMBF) - Another healthcare provider in the Pee Dee says it will begin offering COVID-19 vaccine appointments soon.
Carolina Pines Regional Medical Center announced Wednesday that it will begin offering the vaccine Monday to those who qualify under Phase 1A and Phase 1B in South Carolina’s vaccine distribution plan.
Carolina Pines says those with underlying health conditions must also provide a form filled out by their healthcare provider, verifying that they are eligible for the vaccine.
Officials also said appointments are for first doses only, as the facility is unable to provide second doses to individuals who did not receive their first dose at Carolina Pines.
Those who qualify are asked to call 843-656-0101 or click here to schedule an appointment.
