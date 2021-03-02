SC man charged in Capitol riot claimed to dress ‘just like antifa’

WASHINGTON, D.C. (CNN) - A South Carolina man stands accused of attacking police during the U.S. Capitol riots, then bragging about it.
William Norwood III, of Greer, faces several federal charges including theft of government property, obstruction of Congress and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds.
An FBI affidavit states Norwood texted a family member before the riots and told them that he planned to dress “just like antifa.”
The affidavit includes several screenshots of the texts, as well as photos of Norwood at the Capitol that day, according to the FBI agent.
After the riot Norwood texted a family member and admitted to assaulting four officers, according to the affidavit. He also claimed he stole their police gear.
But when asked by investigators, Norwood denied everything.
He said he helped instead of hurt officers and he took a police helmet and vest -- not from officers but “from a pile of equipment.”
