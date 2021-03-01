Two charged in deadly Marlboro County shooting

MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Two people have been arrested in connection to a deadly shooting in Marlboro County.
The Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office said Monday 39-year-old Jamarcus Antwan McLaurin turn himself in and has been charged with murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.
A second suspect, identified as 27-year-old Tommy Gerald Gillespie, has been charged with accessory after the fact of murder.
The deadly shooting happened on Jan. 23 on Ella Street in Bennettsville. Authorities identified the victim as 27-year-old Oliver Jamale Douglas.
Deputies said McLaurin is being held at the Marlboro County Detention Center, while Gillespie has been released on a secure bond.
The investigation is ongoing.
Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.