Tidelands Health to receive record 6,000 first doses of vaccine

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Tidelands Health will receive a record 6,000 first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine this week, the health system announced Monday.
According to a press release, officials were notified of the record-setting allocation on Friday, Feb. 26, and worked throughout the weekend to schedule additional appointments.
Officials said every dose of the vaccine will be delivered to individuals on the health system’s vaccine waitlist of Phase 1a-eligible individuals.
“We are overjoyed by this influx of vaccine and what it means for our community,” said Gayle Resetar, chief operating officer. “Nearly 10,000 people – primarily seniors 70 and older – remain on our waitlist awaiting a vaccine, and these 6,000 doses are a huge step forward as we work to vaccinate our community as quickly as the vaccine supply will allow.”
The 6,000 first doses the health system is set to receive this week will be comprised of 3,500 doses of the Pfizer vaccine and 2,500 doses of Moderna, the release stated.
Officials said the Moderna doses are a one-time allocation from the Pee Dee Region of the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control. Tidelands Health expects to administer all 6,000 doses within a week of receipt.
According to the release, Tidelands Health is also set to administer more than 1,300 second doses of the Pfizer vaccine this week.
To date, Tidelands Health has administered more than 26,900 doses of vaccine, including more than 20,900 doses to seniors 70 and older, officials said.
