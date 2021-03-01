Police: Middletown boy killed, put in river, mother charged

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (FOX19) - The 6-year-old boy reported missing in Middletown Sunday was killed and thrown in the Ohio River, police say. His mother has been arrested and charged with murder.
According to Middletown police, James Robert Hutchinson was reported missing by his mother, Brittnay Gosney, 29.
Police say that during questioning of Gosney and her boyfriend, James Hamilton, 42, they told officers they killed Hutchinson in Preble County a few days ago.
The 6-year-old’s body was brought back to Middletown, where the couple lives, and later put into the Ohio River, police say.
Police say they will be working with trained searchers in an attempt to recover James’s body.
They say the river is very high and treacherous, so they will not be disclosing the exact location in hopes of avoiding another tragic incident.
Gosney has been charged with murder, abuse of a corpse and tampering with evidence.
Hamilton has been charged with abuse of a corpse and tampering with evidence.
Officials say two other children in the household have been removed from the residence.
