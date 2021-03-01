Myrtle Beach mask ordinance extended through March

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Myrtle Beach Mayor Brenda Bethune has extended the emergency declaration for COVID-19 through the month of March.
Bethune signed the order Monday morning.
The action means that the executive order requiring people to wear masks in certain places will also be extended.
Myrtle Beach residents and visitors must wear a mask in retail stores, grocery stores, pharmacies, gyms, restaurants, hotels and other enclosed spaces.
The mask mandate also requires retail, restaurant and hotel staff to where masks while at work.
If someone does not comply with the mask mandate, then they could face a $100 fine if they’re convicted.
Officials said the emergency declaration is valid through March 31 and can be extended or rescinded as needed.
