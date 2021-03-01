Horry County moves to OPCON-3 as waterways recede

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) – As water levels along county waterways begin to recede, Horry County is moving to Operation Condition Level 3, effective at noon Monday.
“Damage assessment teams from the county will be out in impacted areas later this week as they are able to access those areas. More information on those efforts will be provided when they begin,” Horry County said in a news release.
In addition, officials said the Emergency Operations Center and the Emergency Operations Center phone bank will also cease operations at noon Monday.
Waters will slowly fall along the Waccamaw River at Conway, as well as the Intracoastal Waterway at Socastee, the Waccamaw River at Bucksport and along the Pee Dee River at Bucksport.
Public Safety staff will continue to monitor the situation and is in contact with partner agencies should conditions change, the release stated.
