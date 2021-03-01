Friends, family bid final farewell to Horry County corrections officer killed in crash

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Friends and loved ones paid their final respects Sunday to an Horry County corrections officer who died in a motorcycle crash.
A visitation and Celebration of Life service for 44-year-old Officer Richard DeJesus was held at McMillan-Small Funeral Home in Myrtle Beach.
The Horry County Sheriff’s Office shared a tribute video on Facebook with photos and video from the ceremony.
“Today [Sunday] we said our final farewell to our brother, Officer Richard DeJesus. Richie loved his family, his friends, music, and mustang cars. He had a big smile and a servant’s heart. Rest easy Officer DeJesus. Thank you for your service to our office and our county!” the sheriff’s office said in the post.
Another video shared by the sheriff’s office shows deputies escorting DeJesus’ family to the service.
DeJesus was the victim of a deadly crash on Feb. 24 in the Murrells Inlet area, which involved two motorcycles and an SUV.
Authorities said DeJesus and another person were on the motorcycles when they collided with the SUV.
Officials said the second person, later identified as a fellow Horry County corrections officer, was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.
The South Carolina Highway Patrol later charged the driver of the SUV, Mark Harrison Perry, with failure to yield the right of way.
Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.