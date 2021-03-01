FIRST ALERT: Clouds and scattered showers to start the week

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Increasing clouds continue throughout the morning hours as we wait for the approaching cold front to bring rain chances to the Pee Dee and Grand Strand later today. As you’re stepping out the door, we will have another round of sea fog this morning. That sea fog could have the potential to work slowly inland so if it does, expect a slower morning commute for some.
Outside of the patchy and dense fog for some, it’s another mild start to the day with temperatures in the 60s as you step out the door this morning. Southwesterly winds will continue throughout the day and will bump our temperatures back into the low-mid 70s for highs. Our rain chance today will be a quick-hitting cold front that will bring a round of scattered showers throughout the middle of the day and into the afternoon. It’s important to note that today will not be a washout.
The rain will quickly push offshore by this afternoon and into the evening hours, allowing the winds to shift out of the northwest. Temperatures will fall into the low-mid 40s tonight under partly cloudy-mostly cloudy skies. We will begin to see the effects of the cold front with cooler temperatures both Tuesday and Wednesday.
Tuesday will be dry for the most part. Clouds and sunshine will be a good bet for a combination throughout the day. As we head into the evening hours, our rain chance will increase and the clouds will thicken up. The best rain chance of the week will arrive Tuesday night and into Wednesday as rain chances bump up to 70% for hump day.
Rain will continue and will be widespread through Wednesday morning before coming to an end by the afternoon hours. Temperatures will stay in the mid-upper 50s on Wednesday. We will even be slightly warmer for Thursday with highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s.
If you’re looking for good news. We look to clear out by Wednesday night and we stay mostly clear through the end of the week and into the weekend. A few clouds work back into the forecast for Saturday but we’re keeping the forecast dry Thursday through next Monday for now. Of course, stay updated with that First Alert Weather App for any changes.
