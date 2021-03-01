FIRST ALERT: Clouds and scattered showers to start the week

Outside of the patchy and dense fog for some, it’s another mild start to the day with temperatures in the 60s as you step out the door this morning. Southwesterly winds will continue throughout the day and will bump our temperatures back into the low-mid 70s for highs. Our rain chance today will be a quick-hitting cold front that will bring a round of scattered showers throughout the middle of the day and into the afternoon. It’s important to note that today will not be a washout.