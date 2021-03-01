Critically endangered North Atlantic right whale named “Cottontail” found dead off South Carolina coast

Cottontail’s death is the latest in an Unusual Mortality Event that has been ongoing since 2017 and has claimed the lives of 34 right whales. Most of these whales died from entanglements and ship strikes. Another 14 whales are considered “seriously injured” and likely to die from their injuries if they have not died already. Cottontail is the second confirmed right whale death in 2021. The first was a male calf that likely died of a boat strike near St. Augustine, Florida in early February.