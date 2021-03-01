Court Monday for Middletown mother accused of killing 6-year-old son, throwing him in Ohio River

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (FOX19) - The mother who police say reported her son missing but then admitting to killing him and throwing him in the Ohio River is scheduled to make her first court appearance in the case at 8:30 a.m. Monday.
Brittnay Gosney, 29, of Middletown, is held at the Middletown Municipal Jail on charges of murder, abuse of a corpse and tampering with evidence.
Her boyfriend, James Hamilton, 42, also is set to appear on charges of abuse of a corpse and tampering with evidence.
Police say that during questioning the couple told officers they killed her son, James Robert in Preble County a few days ago.
Two other children in their home have been removed.
They told authorities they brought the child’s body back to Middletown, where they live, and later put it in the Ohio River, police said Sunday.
Police say they will be working with trained searchers in an attempt to recover the boy’s body.
They say the river is very high and treacherous, so they will not be disclosing the exact location in hopes of avoiding another tragic incident.
