CCU shifts to Phase 2 of COVID operations, allows for greater face-to-face flexibility

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - Coastal Carolina University has transitioned to Phase 2 of the Coastal Comeback COVID-19 Operations Plan, effective Monday.
According to CCU, Phase 2 allows for greater flexibility in face-to-face experiences and gatherings. However, moderate prevention and mitigation measures remain in place to protect the campus community.
Officials said there are no changes to the campus public health practices in Phase 2.
The university will continue to maintain self-health checks and monitoring for the entire CCU community, workplace hygiene, face coverings, physical distancing, and sanitization standards.
The Coastal Comeback website provides details on what is allowed in Phase 2, including guidelines for events, housing, recreation, and visitors on campus.
The Coastal Comeback video story explains CCU’s transition to Phase 2 operations.
