South Carolina beats Georgia to end six-game losing streak

P.J. Horne scored 17 points, including four 3-pointers, Justin Kier added 16 and Toumani Camara and Andrew Garcia 10 each for Georgia. Sahvir Wheeler, who posted the first triple-double in program history in a Tuesday victory over LSU, scored just seven points on 2-of-13 shooting with seven turnovers. He did have five assists giving him a program-record 170 this season, passing Pertha Robinson’s 169 in 1994-95.