No wake zone still in effect, DNR cautions boaters during flooding

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - As water levels still are high along the Intracoastal Waterway and the Pee Dee and Waccamaw Rivers, many families in Horry County are once again dealing with flooding.
The rising waters have cut off entire neighborhoods and damaged homes.
The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources has put no-wake zones along the 3 waterways causing flooding in Horry County.
Officials say they’re patrolling the rivers and have put out buoys as reminders for boaters as well.
DNR says if boaters have a wake, it’ll only continue to push more water into neighborhoods that are already hurting.
Many boat ramps maintained by Horry County are closed, as many tucked into neighborhoods are inaccessible from the floods.
On top of the possibility it could lead to damaging someone’s home, the DNR said boating now might even hazardous.
DNR officials also say debris from the flooding has drifted into the waterways and boaters need to be cautious.
They said submerged hazards could have risen with the waters.
The United States Coast Guard has deemed the waterways causing flooding in Horry County as emergency safety zones.
