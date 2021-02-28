Mostafa, Jones lead CCU men to road win at Troy, 76-71

TROY, AL – The Coastal Carolina University men’s basketball team completed a weekend road sweep over Troy with a 76-71 victory late Saturday afternoon in the Trojan Arena.
Essam Mostafa followed last night’s double-double with another in Saturday’s action, his seventh of the season, with 13 points and a game-high 11 rebounds.
He had plenty of help as five players reached double-digits. DeVante’ Jones scored a team-high 23 points, but did more than just score, finishing the game with nine rebounds, two steals, and a single-game career-high three blocked shots.
Deanthony Tipler hit three three-point field goals on his way to 13 points, while Kevin Williamson joined Mostafa and Tipler with 13 points of his own.
Garrick Green continued his solid play and like Tipler knocked down a trio of three’s while scoring 11 points.
The Chants (15-6 / 9-5 Sun Belt) only trailed 24 seconds of the game but never could put Troy away. CCU opened up their largest lead at 45-33 less than two minutes into the second half. Troy would chip away at the lead and actually evened the score at 49 with just over 13 minutes left in the game.
The Chants would then score six consecutive points and never trailed again.
Nick Stampley scored a game-high 24 points to lead Troy (10-16 / 4-12 Sun Belt). Duke Miles added 19 while Zay Williams scored 11 and Khalyl Waters 10.
CCU’s scoring defense continued to shine limiting Troy to only 37.3 percent shooting from the field and an even lower 25 percent on their three-point attempts.
Just as they have most of the season, the Chants controlled the battle of the boards. In Saturday’s game, they outrebounded Troy 46-38 with 10 offensive rebounds leading to 17 second-chance points.
The Chants carried a 35-30 lead into the locker room at halftime as Jones led CCU with 15 first-half points. Williamson added eight and Tipler six as CCU shot 41 percent from the field. They knocked down eight three-point field goals in the first 20 minutes and were five-of-six at the free throw line.
Troy only shot 31.3 percent in the first half with Miles scoring 14 points, Stampley scoring eight, and Williams six. The Trojans struggled on their three-point field goals hitting four of their 20 attempts.
CCU will find out their final finish in the Sun Belt East Division based on the completion of tonight’s other divisional games. Their final finish will determine their seed in next week’s 2021 Sun Belt Men’s Basketball Championship that will be held in Pensacola, Fla., on March 5.
The Sun Belt will release the complete bracket for the 2021 Sun Belt Men’s Basketball Championship later this weekend. Go to www.GoCCUsports.com to find out all the championship information.
Copyright 2021 Coastal Carolina Athletics. All rights reserved.