FIRST ALERT: Another warm day before changes arrive into the new week

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - After a foggy and mild start to our day, a cloudy and warm day is on tap for the Grand Strand and Pee Dee. Warm temperatures will continue to be the big story for the area as highs soar into the low and middle 70s across the Grand Strand and into the low 80s for most of the Pee Dee. Skies will remain mostly cloudy, with and isolated shower or two possible throughout this afternoon. Only a 20% chance of rain is in the forecast.