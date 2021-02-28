FIRST ALERT: Another warm day before changes arrive into the new week

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - After a foggy and mild start to our day, a cloudy and warm day is on tap for the Grand Strand and Pee Dee. Warm temperatures will continue to be the big story for the area as highs soar into the low and middle 70s across the Grand Strand and into the low 80s for most of the Pee Dee. Skies will remain mostly cloudy, with and isolated shower or two possible throughout this afternoon. Only a 20% chance of rain is in the forecast.
Better chances of rain will arrive Monday as a cold front moves through the area. This will help to spark showers by late morning until tomorrow night. A 70% chance of rain is on the way for both the Grand Strand and Pee Dee.
Beyond Monday, temperatures will cool down dramatically. Highs on Tuesdays will only climb into the low 50s. More rain arrives Wednesday with temperatures inching their way back into the low and middle 60s by the end of next week.
