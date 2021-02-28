FIRST ALERT: Another warm day before changes arrive into the new week

Sunday Forecast
By Jessica Dobson | February 28, 2021 at 9:55 AM EST - Updated February 28 at 9:56 AM

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - After a foggy and mild start to our day, a cloudy and warm day is on tap for the Grand Strand and Pee Dee. Warm temperatures will continue to be the big story for the area as highs soar into the low and middle 70s across the Grand Strand and into the low 80s for most of the Pee Dee. Skies will remain mostly cloudy, with and isolated shower or two possible throughout this afternoon. Only a 20% chance of rain is in the forecast.

Today's Highs
Today's Highs (Source: WMBF)

Better chances of rain will arrive Monday as a cold front moves through the area. This will help to spark showers by late morning until tomorrow night. A 70% chance of rain is on the way for both the Grand Strand and Pee Dee.

Monday's Rain
Monday's Rain (Source: WMBF)

Beyond Monday, temperatures will cool down dramatically. Highs on Tuesdays will only climb into the low 50s. More rain arrives Wednesday with temperatures inching their way back into the low and middle 60s by the end of next week.

Cooler Temperatures Ahead
Cooler Temperatures Ahead (Source: WMBF)

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.