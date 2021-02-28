DHEC: Nearly 1,200 new COVID-19 cases in S.C., 35 more deaths reported

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control announced Sunday 1,197 new COVID-19 cases and 35 additional deaths.
This brings the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in South Carolina since the start of the pandemic to 444,207 and deaths to 7,578, officials said.
In Horry County, there were 82 new COVID-19 cases, but no confirmed deaths. In Florence County, 14 new virus cases were reported along with an additional death in the county.
For a complete breakdown of new COVID-19 cases across the state, click here. For new deaths, click here.
According to DHEC, 26,779 new individual test results were reported statewide, with a percent positive of 7%.
Of the state’s 11,305 inpatient hospital beds, 8,657 are in use for a 76.58% utilization rate, according to DHEC. Approximately 769 are COVID-19 patients, of which 203 are in ICU and 97 are ventilated.
For the latest information related to COVID-19, visit scdhec.gov/COVID-19. Visit scdmh.net for stress, anxiety and mental health resources from the S.C. Department of Mental Health.
Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.