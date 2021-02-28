Chanticleers earn first-round bye in Sun Belt Conference Tournament

NEW ORLEANS – The Coastal Carolina men’s basketball team earned the No. 2 seed in the Sun Belt East Division standings and earned a first-round bye in the 2021 Sun Belt Men’s Basketball Championship Tournament this week, March 5-8, in Pensacola, Fla.
Coastal will play the winner of the first-round game between UT Arlington (No. 3 West) and Troy (No. 6 East) in the quarterfinals on Saturday, March 6, at 8:30 p.m. ET at the Hartsell Arena on the campus of Pensacola State College.
The Chanticleers finished the regular season at 15-6 overall and second in the Sun Belt East Division at 9-5 in conference play.
CCU enters the postseason tournament on a three-game winning streak, including two double-digit wins as well as two road wins over the Troy Trojans last weekend.
Individual tickets for the Sun Belt Men’s and Women’s Basketball Championships are on sale now and can be purchased online at Ticketmaster or the Pensacola Bay Center Box Office during normal business hours.
Per COVID-19 protocols, fans attending must wear a facial covering and seating at the Pensacola Bay Center will be at 50 percent arena capacity for each tournament session.
For updates on where to stay and what to enjoy while in Pensacola visit visitpensacola.com/sunbelt.