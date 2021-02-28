CCU women’s basketball to face Little Rock in Sun Belt Tournament opener

NEW ORLEANS – The Sun Belt Conference announced today the pairings for the 2021 SBC Women’s Basketball Championship to be played Friday, March 5, through Monday, March 8, in Pensacola, Fla. Coastal Carolina, the No. 6 seed out of the East Division, will play the West Division’s No. 3 seed Little Rock at 2:30 p.m. ET on Friday, March 5, at the Pensacola Bay Center.
The Chanticleers (3-14, 0-13 SBC) will be playing Little Rock (13-10, 9-7 SBC) for the first time this season as the 2020-21 conference schedule had teams playing only those opponents from their respective divisions. The top seed from the East Division is Troy while Louisiana is the top seed out of the West Division.
Per COVID-19 protocols, fans attending must wear a facial covering and seating at the Pensacola Bay Center will be at 50 percent arena capacity for each tournament session.
