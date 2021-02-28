CCU Softball takes two In doubleheader against Lipscomb

CONWAY, SC – The Coastal Carolina softball team snapped its three-game losing streak on Saturday as they swept the doubleheader at home against the Lipscomb Bisons. The two wins improve the Chanticleers record to 4-5 overall on the season.
CCU 10, LU 9
The Bisons scored three runs off Chanticleer Raelee Brabham in the bottom of the second inning when Katelyn Belding laid down a bunt that scored Olivia Ward and Kyndall Crawford. LU made it 3-0 when Elise Shewmaker scored on an RBI single from Amy Vetula.
The Chanticleers cut the lead to 3-2 in the bottom of the second inning with an RBI double from Mackenzie Beyer that scored, Courtney Dean and Taylor Sweigart.
Coastal Carolina took a 5-3 lead up in the bottom of the third inning on back-to-back doubles from junior Sydney Guess and senior Ally Clegg.
The two teams traded one run in the fourth inning, but in the fifth frame, Lipscomb’s Caitlin Turner hit her team’s second home run in as many innings. The bats of Mary Sobataka and Beyer gave Coastal a 10-5 lead in the bottom of the fifth as they exploded with back-to-back home runs.
In the top of the sixth inning, the Bisons scored three runs off Chanticleer reliever Kaitlin Beasley-Polko to cut the deficit to a two-run margin, 10-8, from singles Joie Giarizzo, Kamrie Rich, and Olivia Ward.
Beasley-Polko gave up a leadoff double to Belding and a Shewmaker single in the top of the sixth before she was relieved by freshman Riley Zana. The Elyria, Ohio native entered the game with only one game of experience in her young career and was able to get the final three outs and earn her first save of her career.
Beyer led the Chants at the plate in game one with a career-high five RBI, a double, and her first home run of the season.
Ally Clegg picked up a career-high two RBI in the win.
Brabham picked up her first win of the season as she pitched five innings, allowed five runs on 10 hits.
CCU 7, LU 2
In game two, pitcher Iyanla De Jesus got the nod in the circle for Coastal and didn’t disappoint. The freshman pitched four innings of hitless softball before she allowed her first hit of the game in the fifth. The Tacoma, Wash., native picked up her first career win as she went the distance and allowed two runs, one earned on three hits, and improved to 1-1 on the season.
After Coastal took a 1-0 lead in the first, they scored a pair of runs to make it 3-0 on four-straight singles from Abbey Montoya, Taylor Sweigart, Mackenzie Beyer, and De Jesus.
De Jesus kept the Bisons off-balance throughout the game before allowing her first hit to Caitlyn Turner to lead off the fifth inning.
Lipscomb picked up their lone two runs in the game in the top of the sixth frame off of De Jesus from a Presley Leebrick’s RBI double into right field and an RBI groundout to Olivia Ward.
The Chanticleers and Bisons wrap up the weekend series on Sunday at St. John Stadium. The first pitch is scheduled for 11 a.m. ET.
