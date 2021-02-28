CCU off-campus apartment complex apologizes for racist Instagram post, says account was ‘taken over’

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - An off-campus apartment complex near Coastal Carolina University apologized for a racially insensitive social media post.
WMBF News received messages Sunday about the post on Coastal Club Student Living’s Instagram page, which was a photo with a sign saying “We Want White Tenants In Our White Community.”
The post has since been deleted.
In a statement, Coastal Club said its Instagram had been “surreptitiously taken over” and that “consequently, a hateful post had been placed on our community feed.”
“Upon seeing it there, our management team worked to remove the post, and said persons/peoples access from our account,” the statement continued. “The post does not represent our team, community or company morals, ethics, mission or values in any way. We would like to extend our deepest apologies to any person that viewed the post on Instagram or any re-post thereafter. We will also be reaching out to the University to make them aware of the situation, as well as turning over any and all information we have to the authorities.”
Stay with WMBF News for updates.
Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.