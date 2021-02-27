Police: 4 detained after shots fired at N. Charleston’s Tanger Outlet

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The North Charleston Police Department says four people have been detained and are being questioned after a shooting incident at Tanger Outlet Mall.
Officers say they responded to the mall at around 10:20 a.m. Saturday in reference to a report of shots fired and a vehicle collision with a building.
North Charleston Deputy Chief Scott Deckard said the vehicle struck poles in the loading dock area of one of the businesses. There are four people detained and being questioned about their involvement in the incident.
Upon arrival, officers say they located the vehicle, but the occupants had fled.
At this point in the investigation, police say it is believed the occupants of one vehicle were shooting at the occupants of the other.
Deckard said their officers and Charleston County Sheriff’s Office deputies are searching for those involved in the incident. It is not clear whether the people detained are considered suspects in the actual shooting.
Tanger Outlets and Tanger Outlets Charleston say they do not have a statement on the incident.
