McMaster among over 20 governors opposed to funding allocation in Biden stimulus package

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) - Gov. Henry McMaster is among more than 20 governors who are against a measure in President Joe Biden’s proposed stimulus package.
McMaster released a statement Saturday, joining 21 of his colleagues in opposing a standard of how federal funds would be allocated to states.
“Unlike all previous federal funding packages, the new stimulus proposal allocates aid based on a state’s unemployed population,” McMaster’s office said in a statement released Saturday. “Rather than its actual population, which punishes states that took a measured approach to the pandemic and entered the crisis with healthy state budgets and strong economies.”
According to a report from House Budget Republicans attached to the governors’ statement, both South Carolina and North Carolina are among 33 states that would be expected to lose funding in a bill passed by the U.S. House early Saturday.
Other governors in the proposal include Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp as well Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly, a Democrat.
“A state’s ability to keep businesses open and people employed should not be a penalizing factor when distributing funds,” the statement concluded. “If Congress is going to provide aid to states, it should be on an equitable population basis.”
