4 injured after 2-vehicle crash in Little River, crews say

LITTLE RIVER, S.C. (WMBF) - Four people are recovering after a crash Saturday morning in Horry County, according to officials.
Horry County Fire Rescue said its crews were called to a two-vehicle accident at Robert Edge Parkway at Old Sanders Road in Little River at 10:30 a.m.
HCFR said the four hurt were being transported with injures. No details were provided on their condition.
The North Myrtle Beach Rescue Squad also assisted on the scene.
The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.
