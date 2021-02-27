FIRST ALERT: Warm, spring-like weekend ahead

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Warm temperatures take shape this weekend with the return of spring-like weather across the Grand Strand and Pee Dee. Skies will remain partly to mostly sunny with highs today staying well above our seasonable averages. Across the Grand Strand, high temperatures will top out in the low and middle 70s. Across the Pee Dee, temperatures will approach the low 80s.