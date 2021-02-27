FIRST ALERT: Warm, spring-like weekend ahead

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Warm temperatures take shape this weekend with the return of spring-like weather across the Grand Strand and Pee Dee. Skies will remain partly to mostly sunny with highs today staying well above our seasonable averages. Across the Grand Strand, high temperatures will top out in the low and middle 70s. Across the Pee Dee, temperatures will approach the low 80s.
For Sunday, warmer temperatures and increasing clouds will be likely, along with a few isolated showers. Only a 20% chance of rain is anticipated for both the beaches and areas inland.
As we head into Monday, a more impressive system arrives with a passing cold front. This will spark widespread rain across the Grand Strand and Pee Dee. Most will see a 70% chance of rain throughout the day. This will allow cooler air to move in behind the cold front, give way to cooler temperatures into Tuesday.
