Fenway Grille moving to new location in North Myrtle Beach

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A popular spot to grab a hot dog in North Myrtle Beach is getting ready for a big move.
Fenway Grille & Ice Cream recently announced that Saturday, Feb. 27, will be the restaurant’s final day at its current location at 1417 Highway 17 South after four years.
The restaurant’s manager said Fenway Grille will be moving to a new location at 206 Main Street, beside Melt Ice Cream and Fat Harold’s.
An opening date is tentatively planned for March 4, according to a Facebook post.
The post also mentioned that the restaurant will be open seven days a week on a seasonal basis, and will have extended, evening hours.
Fenway Grille will also no longer be offering ice cream or milkshakes at the new location, according to the manager. The restaurant will also be making some other minor menu changes and will drop some other items as well.
Stay with WMBF News for updates.
Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.