Feb. 26 SCHSL, SCISA high school basketball playoff scores

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - We had another huge night of action on the high school hardwood across the Grand Strand and Pee Dee as the Class 5A boys and Class 1A girls in the SCHSL played for spots in the Lower State finals next week.
In the SCISA ranks, we saw semifinal action as both Trinity Collegiate and Florence Christian eyed a state championship berth. Scores from all area games are below.
SCHSL CLASS 5A BOYS
River Bluff 71 - Carolina Forest 53
SCHSL CLASS 1A GIRLS
Military Magnet 63 - Lake View 55
Estill 64 - Lamar 39
SCISA CLASS 3A GIRLS (SEMIFINALS)
Northwood Academy 58 - Trinity Collegiate 31
Cardinal Newman 53 - Florence Christian 33
SCISA CLASS 3A BOYS (SEMIFINALS)
Trinity Collegiate 77 - Augusta Christian 66
Titans advance to the SCISA 3A state championship game on Saturday at 6:30pm at the Sumter Civic Center.
Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.