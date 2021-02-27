Pedestrian killed after being struck by van in Florence County, troopers say

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - At least one person is dead after a fatal collision in the Pee Dee.
Master Trooper David Jones with the South Carolina Highway Patrol said the crash happened at around 7 p.m. Friday on Hoffmeyer Road near the intersection of North Lakewood Drive.
Jones said a 2020 Mercedes van was traveling south on Hoffmeyer Road when it struck a pedestrian in the roadway.
The pedestrian was then taken to the hospital, where they later died of their injuries.
No other details about the crash were immediately available.
The wreck is under investigation by the South Carolina Highway Patrol.
