Expert explains reason behind rising gas prices

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Gas prices are going back up again to levels we haven’t seen in a year.
The current average in Alabama is $2.36, but if you fill up in Tennessee you’re paying $2.40. Both are increases from this time last year.
“It’s ridiculous. Lots of money, unnecessarily spent money,” one person our crews spoke to said.
“I really wish they can go back down,” said another. “It really has affected the surrounding areas and I think it’s important that we stay within a range for the people in this area.”
What is causing this spike? Clay Ingram with Triple A Alabama said there are a few reasons.
“The big item is supply and demand and that’s probably 95% of what effects our gas prices.”
Many may think its due to the new administration, but Ingram said that’s not the case.
“A lot of people think politics or who is sitting in the white house does that, but that can’t be further from the truth,” he said. “We aren’t having any supply issues as at all. We had a little hiccup with the recent weather in Texas that has caused some of the refineries to kind of close down for a short period of time.”
It’s because of demand.
“We have seen a minor jump, and it feels big to a lot of people but our state average is 2.36 a gallon,” he said. “There’s a lot of optimism about things getting better, a lot of optimism for travel this year. There’s a lot of pent up demand for travel as well.”
