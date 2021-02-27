DHEC running rural vaccine clinics, ready for J&J vaccine

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Department of Health and Environmental Control gave an update on the vaccine rollout in South Carolina on Friday.
Dr. Linda Bell, State Epidemiologist, said DHEC’s regional teams have been busy in rural communities.
DHEC has held 204 vaccine clinics in February and most were in the rural areas.
They have administered just over 15,000 vaccines this month, Bell said. More than half of those were given in the rural areas.
Bell also shared the news that South Carolina will get some of the Johnson & Johnson vaccines as soon as they are approved for emergency use by the FDA.
DHEC said the state will likely get 40,000 doses in its first shipment.
Bell also discussed DHEC’s new pilot program where they will go into homes to give COVID vaccines to homebound seniors.
This means more at-risk people can get the vaccine.
DHEC is trying it out in two different counties, and it could spread to the rest of the state if the pilot goes well.
The program will start in Hampton and Jasper counties -- where a registered nurse will go into the homes and give the seniors their first shot.
They’ll go back in 28 days and administer the second one.
“DHEC is committed to making sure there is fair and equitable access to vaccines,” Bell said. “We’re committed to giving the shot to those who were at highest risk first.”
If you are interested in this program, call the vaccine line at 866-365-8110.
Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.