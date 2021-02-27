DHEC: Over 1,100 new COVID-19 cases in S.C., 27 new deaths reported

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control announced Saturday 1,112 new COVID-19 cases and 18 additional deaths.
This brings the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in South Carolina since the start of the pandemic to 442,957 and deaths to 7,546, officials said.
In Horry County, there were 60 new COVID-19 cases and one new death reported. In Florence County, 20 new virus cases were reported, according to DHEC.
No confirmed deaths were reported Saturday in the Pee Dee.
For a complete breakdown of new COVID-19 cases across the state, click here. For new deaths, click here.
According to DHEC, 33,499 new individual test results were reported statewide, with a percent positive of 5%.
Of the state’s 11,317 inpatient hospital beds, 8,851 are in use for a 78.21% utilization rate, according to DHEC. Approximately 865 are COVID-19 patients, of which 221 are in ICU and 109 are ventilated.
For the latest information related to COVID-19, visit scdhec.gov/COVID-19. Visit scdmh.net for stress, anxiety and mental health resources from the S.C. Department of Mental Health.
Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.