Deputies: Man accused of stealing catalytic converters in Florence County

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A Florence County man is in custody after allegedly stealing catalytic converters, according to deputies.
The Florence County Sheriff’s Office said 38-year-old Bobby Joe Filyah, of Florence, was arrested Friday by investigators.
Deputies said Filyah allegedly cut, removed and illegally transported the catalytic converters from vehicles at two locations on South Irby Street.
The sheriff’s office said it later executed a search warrant at a home on Bannockburn Road in conjunction with the arrest warrants and found a number of catalytic converters as well as tools commonly used to remove them from vehicles.
Filyah is charged with two counts of injury to real property to obtained nonferrous metals, two counts of unlawful transportation of nonferrous metals and two counts of petty larceny as well as a count of conspiracy.
Filyah is being held at the Florence County Detention Center, where he awaits a bond hearing.
