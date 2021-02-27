CCU women’s basketball falls short against Troy, 97-82

All five starters chipped in to get Coastal off to a fast start as the Chanticleers took an 11-6 lead on Richardson’s free throw midway through the first quarter. But after hitting six of its first nine shots from the field, CCU went without a field goal for eight minutes. By the time they recovered, the Chanticleers were in a 25-17 hole and the Trojans stayed in front the rest of the way.