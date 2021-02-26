‘We miss seeing him every day’: Fallen MBPD’s mother reacts to release of SLED report, dashcam videos

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Myrtle Beach Police Department released dashcam videos on Friday showing the moments leading up to Pfc. Jacob Hancher’s death.
Hancher’s mom, Suzanne Williams, said she hasn’t watched the video, and she’s not sure whether she’ll ever get to the point where she’s ready to watch it.
“I do not feel compelled to watch that,” she said. “I don’t need to know the details.”
Earlier in the week, the State Law Enforcement Division met with Williams to go over their findings on the moments before, during and after the shootout that led to her son’s death.
She said hearing those details alone was difficult enough.
She said the last nearly five months since her son passed away have been hard on her and her family.
“It’s been very emotional,” she said. “We miss seeing him every day, we miss that silly grin, his sisters miss him.”
However, Williams doesn’t want to think about the tragic moment.
“It’s something that I don’t feel is helpful to dwell on,” she said.
Instead, she’s focusing on the positive way the community has responded.
“The words of support, the cards, the flowers, the kind words, the stories that people have shared about their interactions with my son, that’s what has made all the difference to us and made us stronger as a family,” Williams said.
She said she hopes everyone knows what a kind, loving soul her son was and that he would help anyone.
