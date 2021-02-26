‘We can see the light at the end of the tunnel’: Bars reopen for indoor service

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Many bars in Charlotte will reopen for the first time for indoor service on Friday night.
Governor Cooper’s new executive order, announced on Wednesday, eased restrictions across the state.
Along with bars being able to open inside, there’s also no longer a curfew and alcohol can be sold until 11 p.m. now instead of 9 p.m.
It’s a huge deal for bar owners, who have been struggling to get by.
“Employees are good, they’ll be rusty too. They might have forgotten to make a shot or two but they’ll figure it out,” said Rob Johnson, owner of Bulldog Taproom in South End.
He spent Friday afternoon running errands, buying products and preparing the bar for the first indoor customers in months. For now, bars can only seat 30% capacity, which is about 25 people for Bulldog Taproom.
“It’s been a roller coaster of a year. But seems like maybe its getting better and hopefully it will stay that way,” he said.
One of the challenges is that bar owners only had two days to plan. That’s why many were scrambling to get what they needed in time for an opening at 5 p.m. Some bars chose to delay their openings partially because of their supply.
“Frankly we’re not ready and God bless anyone who is who’ve been closed as long as we have,” said Michael Felt, who owns Noda 101 and Blind Pig in Noda.
Noda 101 has been fully closed since March. He says he’s excited to open but didn’t have enough time to order liquor, beer and other drinks. He says staffing has also been an issue as his former employees now have new jobs.
Felt hopes to open by St. Patrick’s Day. In the meantime Felt is planning and preparing, making sure they can open the right way.
“This pandemic is not over yet. But I think we can see the light at the end of the tunnel and I think that’s worth celebrating,” he said.
Mecklenburg County Public Health Director Gibbie Harris warned at a Thursday press conference that although we’re in a better spot than before, people should not go overboard this weekend.
Harris says masks and social distancing need to be observed to make sure these new less strict guidelines can continue.
