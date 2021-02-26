South Carolina lawmakers look to shore up Parris Island’s future

The full statement from the Public Affairs office said, “The 2020 National Defense Authorization Act directed the Marine Corps to implement gender integrated training at our recruit depots within very specific time frames. We are exploring all options to accomplish this integration, while also realizing the vision of the 38th Commandant’s Planning Guidance related to modernization of our training facilities to ensure our Marines remain capable, relevant and lethal in the future. Due to a variety of limitations, neither Marine Corps Recruit Depots Parris Island nor San Diego are currently able to optimally train recruits in an integrated environment. At this time, any remarks on courses of action are premature as we are simply exploring all options.”