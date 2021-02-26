Six Chants earn SBC honors; Socastee grad Arnold named Freshman & Newcomer of the Year

Arnold finished the indoor season with the top time in the Sun Belt in the 400-meters with a time of 54.01 and the fourth-best time in the 200-meters at 24.55. Jefferson picked up second-team All-Sun Belt honors for the second-straight season. At the championships, the sophomore recorded a second-place finish in the 60-meter dash finals with a new personal-best time of 7.41 and in the 200-meters with a time of 24.03, also a new personal-best mark. Both times were the second-best marks in the Sun Belt in each event this season and the second-fastest in school history behind only Erica Peake’s time of 7.39 in the 60-meters and 23.40 in the 200-meters. Also earning second-team all-conference accolades were Gordon, White, and Bellamy. The freshmen trio, along with Arnold, turned in a time of 3:46.07 in the women’s 4x400-meter relay as the Sun Belt Championships, finishing less than a second behind the first-place team from Troy. Their time is the sixth-fastest 4x400-meter relay time in Coastal’s indoor track & field history.